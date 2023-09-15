Thousands of lost items available during auction at Pittsburgh International Airport next month

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Items that were left behind at the Pittsburgh International Airport could be yours if you’d like to attend the Pittsburgh Airport Auction.

The auction is returning in October, with the thousands of lost and found items that the airport has collected over the past year.

This year, people who go to the auction can expect to see over 150 electronic devices, like AirPods, gaming consoles and laptops.

There’s also hundreds of pieces of jewelry, and more than 10 cars that were left behind.

If someone forgets something at the airport, and it’s turned into the lost and found, it stays there for 30 days.

If no one claims it, it goes to a warehouse until it’s donated to a charity, or it becomes part of the airport auction.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7.

