T.J. Watt passes brother J.J. Watt in NFL sack history

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt (88.0) has surpassed J.J. Watt (87.5 sacks) for the second-most sacks by a player in his first 100 career games since 1982 (in 96 career games). Only former Green Bay Packer and Hall of Famer Reggie White has recorded more sacks (105) in his first 100 games.

Watt sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love at the 5:05 mark of the second quarter. With Keeanu Benton providing pressure up the middle, Watt beat Packers right tackle Zach Tom off the edge to bring down Love. Two plays later, Love conned to rookie Jayden Reed for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the Steelers’ lead to 17-13. Patrick Peterson blocked the extra point.

With growing up in Wisconsin, J.J. Watt said it’s a real honor for he and T.J. to be mentioned in the same breath as Reggie White.

