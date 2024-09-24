Local

T.J. Watt, wife Dani visit with students at Pittsburgh King PreK-8

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PHOTOS: Steelers' T.J. Watt, wife Dani visit with PPS students (Pittsburgh Public Schools)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, visited Pittsburgh King PreK-8 on Tuesday.

The Watts read to students and helped hand out school supply kits.

CLICK HERE TO SEE PHOTOS!

“Students were thrilled to meet him, and his inspiring words left everyone ready to tackle the day with determination and pride,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man accused of stabbing dad to death inside Overbrook home, police say
  • Peters Township woman speaks out for first time about violent hammer attack, her recovery
  • Fox Chapel Area School District to have full virtual instruction day, delayed start after threat
  • VIDEO: New software update on iPhone allows Butler 911 dispatchers to use video calls to aid response
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read