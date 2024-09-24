T.J. Watt, wife Dani visit with students at Pittsburgh King PreK-8

PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and his wife, Dani, visited Pittsburgh King PreK-8 on Tuesday.

The Watts read to students and helped hand out school supply kits.

“Students were thrilled to meet him, and his inspiring words left everyone ready to tackle the day with determination and pride,” Pittsburgh Public Schools said in a Facebook post.

