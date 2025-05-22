Tornado touched down in Washington County during storms on Wednesday, NWS says

GASTONVILLE, Pa. — The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Washington County during severe storms on Wednesday.
The tornado was in the Gastonville area.
Two other tornadoes were confirmed in Butler County.
