Tornado touched down in Washington County during storms on Wednesday, NWS says

The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Washington County during severe storms on Wednesday.
GASTONVILLE, Pa. — The National Weather Service said a tornado touched down in Washington County during severe storms on Wednesday.

The tornado was in the Gastonville area.

Two other tornadoes were confirmed in Butler County.

