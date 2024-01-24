I-79 lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash

CANONSBURG, Pa. — A portion of I-79 had two lanes restricted Wednesday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just prior to the southbound Southpointe exit (mile marker 48) on the interstate at around 4 p.m., according to Lawrence Volunteer Fire Department, Company 28 on Facebook. It was cleared by 4:50 p.m.

The fire department said the right two lanes were closed.

The restrictions backed up traffic for several miles.

