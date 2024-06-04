Traffic calming construction begins this week in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH — A traffic-calming construction project is set to start on Wednesday in Pittsburgh’s Hazelwood neighborhood.

Four speed humps are being added on Hazelwood Avenue between Second and Greenfield avenues.

The construction project is expected to last two days, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, crews will work between Greenfield Avenue and Frank Street before moving between Second Avenue and Gladstone Street on Thursday.

“When projects like this take place in our neighborhoods. I see progress towards achieving zero traffic deaths in our community. Which will help us achieve our goal of making Pittsburgh the safest city in America,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Data collected in 2022 indicated that 96% of cars traveling on Hazelwood Avenue exceeded the posted 25 mph speed limit. The maximum speed recorded was 86 mph.

During the speed hump constriction, each lane will be closed to traffic intermittently. “No parking” signs will be put in place where necessary.

