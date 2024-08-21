Traffic calming project underway in Pittsburgh’s Chartiers neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A traffic calming project is underway in Pittsburgh’s Chartiers neighborhood.

The Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will begin traffic calming measure implementation on Chartiers Avenue Wednesday, city officials announced.

The traffic calming updates include painted bump-outs on Main Street to shorten pedestrian crossings, Speed tables between Warfle Street and Suter Street as well as Suter Street and Middletown Road, a pedestrian refuge island on Suter Street to provide a safe place to stop if needed while crossing and vertical elements to an existing refuge island on Middletown Road.

The aim of these measures is to implement a full system of roadway safety feature in order to improve pedestrian safety, officials said.

“We’re focused on protecting and improving the ability of all residents to move around safely on Chartiers Avenue. Hopefully, some of these measures will have motorists be more aware of the posted sped limit sign,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

Roadway work will begin with the speed table construction Wednesday and is expected to last two days, during which flaggers will allow alternating traffic through. Crews will follow-up a week later with roadway markings and signage.

Follow along with current progress on the Chartiers Ave. Traffic Calming Engage Page.

