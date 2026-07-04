Smoldering roof in Beaver Falls quickly extinguished after roofers spotted smoke

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Firefighters are praising the quick actions of roofers in preventing a larger fire at a local business.

The City of Beaver Falls Fire Department says around 8 a.m. Tuesday, roofers concerned about smoke coming from the roof of a business approached firefighters.

Firefighters responded and found a small smoldering section on the roof, which they quickly extinguished. A section of the roof was also removed to ensure no hot spots remained.

The department says it doesn’t know the exact cause of the fire, but says discarded smoking materials or embers from nearby fireworks were possible factors.

Firefighters say it doesn’t take much to start a serious fire in the hot, dry conditions the region has experienced recently; a cigarette or firework ember is enough.

The department credits the roofers’ quick actions in helping prevent a much larger incident.

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