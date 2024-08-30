Local

Tree falls on occupied vehicle in South Park Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

Tree falls on occupied vehicle in South Park Township Firefighters say a tree fell on a vehicle in South Park Township while a person was still inside. (Broughton Volunteer Fire Department/Broughton Volunteer Fire Department)

By WPXI.com News Staff

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters say a tree fell on a vehicle in South Park Township while a person was still inside.

Emergency crews were called to Wilson Road Thursday afternoon after the tree fell.

The tree smashed through the windshield of a Ford Explorer.

The person inside the car was treated by medics at the scene.

Firefighters say their injuries were minor.

Members of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department day debris was cleared and the road is back to normal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Missing Pittsburgh woman found dead in Monongahela River
  • Local school implements 4-day school week
  • Police find missing boy hours after he left Cecil Intermediate School
  • VIDEO: ‘He was lively’: Brother remembers man who died after early-morning Route 8 crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read