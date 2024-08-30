Tree falls on occupied vehicle in South Park Township

SOUTH PARK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters say a tree fell on a vehicle in South Park Township while a person was still inside.

Emergency crews were called to Wilson Road Thursday afternoon after the tree fell.

The tree smashed through the windshield of a Ford Explorer.

The person inside the car was treated by medics at the scene.

Firefighters say their injuries were minor.

Members of the Broughton Volunteer Fire Department day debris was cleared and the road is back to normal.

