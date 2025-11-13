Tree lighting, gingerbread display set for Pittsburgh’s 2025 Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — The Steel City’s annual holiday extravaganza is coming together, with details set for the tree lighting and gingerbread display.

The Highmark Light Up Night will kick off Nov. 22 when the 110th City of Pittsburgh Christmas Tree is lit on the City-County Building’s portico.

A 40-foot Norway spruce is coming from Leslie Park in Lawrenceville. Grant Street will be closed between Third and Fifth avenues from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday so the tree can be transported and installed. Another closure is planned from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday to finish decorating.

City officials tell drivers to expect temporary delays and rolling traffic closures from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Butler Street from 46th Street toward the 62nd Street Bridge, proceeding South on Route 28 towards the Veterans Bridge to Crosstown Boulevard, exiting onto Grant Street. Both lanes will be closed during the tree installation, and traffic will be detoured using Ross Street and Forbes Avenue.

There will be no parking along the tree route.

The tree itself will be decorated with hundreds of ornaments, including Pittsburgh’s Coat of Arms, designed by Wendell August Forge, and 90 ornaments bearing the names of Pittsburgh’s neighborhoods.

“Lighting the City of Pittsburgh’s Christmas Tree is one of our city’s most cherished traditions, and I’m proud to help carry it forward into its 110th year,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The tree lighting celebration will feature music on Grant Street, fireworks, a light show and food trucks.

Here’s the schedule of events on Nov. 22:

4-4:45 p.m. East Winds Symphonic Band Saxophones

5-5:20 p.m. Tree Lighting Ceremony

5:20 p.m. Alex Peck Trio

6:30 p.m. Light Show

Visitors can also see the 23rd-annual Gingerbread House Display and Competition until 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. Hundreds of handmade gingerbread creations will be viewable in the grand lobby through Dec. 31.

