Trial begins for man accused of murdering teen outside Strip District bar in 2021

PITTSBURGH — Nearly four years after a teenager was brutally murdered in the Strip District, his accused killer is facing a jury.

Channel 11′s Gabriella DeLuca was the only television reporter in court on Monday for opening arguments.

Courthouse staff called it a “high profile case” and are preparing for potentially dozens of people to show up each day.

Howard Hawkins is charged with murdering Ahmir Tuli, 18, a North Hills graduate who was helping his mom at her restaurant, Preeti’s Pit, in the Strip District on the night of his murder.

Prosecutors laid out the timeline of the night of Feb. 21, 2021, when Tuli was working as a cook at the restaurant.

At 8:55 p.m. that night, police say Hawkins was inside Preeti’s and got into a fight and then security kicked him out.

Minutes later, prosecutors say he then got something out of his car and walked around the Strip.

Then, at 9:11 p.m., police say Tuli stepped outside. Hawkins pointed a gun at Tuli’s head, then shot and killed him.

Prosecutors with the district attorney’s office want the jury to focus on the 15-minute timeframe when deciding Hawkins’ fate.

According to prosecutors, the jury will see those moments in the trial as they plan to show multiple angles of city cameras.

After the deadly shooting, investigators say Hawkins left town, and months later, U.S. Marshals found him in California.

When Hawkins’ defense attorney gave her opening statement, she didn’t lay out how she plans to defend her client. She did say, “You will find the Commonwealth falls short of their burden” to prove that Hawkins is guilty.

Prosecutors have nearly two dozen witnesses to get through, and one of those witnesses is Tuli’s mom.

