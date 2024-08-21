Local

Trial for men accused of causing deadly Dravosburg school van crash postponed

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Charges filed in deadly Dravosburg school van crash Andrew Neil Voigt (left) and William R. Soliday (right) are accused of racing and causing a crash in September that took the life of a 15-year-old girl in Dravosburg. (Allegheny County Jail)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — The jury trial for the men accused of causing a deadly school van crash in Dravosburg last year has been postponed.

The trial was supposed to take place Wednesday but was postponed.

William Soliday and Andrew Voight are charged for the fiery crash that killed Sierra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner.

Police said Soliday was behind the wheel and doing more than 100 miles per hour on Richland Avenue when he slammed into the van.

According to police, he was racing Voight at the time of the crash.

Five other students were taken to the hospital.

The rescheduled date for the trial has not been announced at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SWAT responds after domestic incident leads to man barricading himself in Banksville, police say
  • Girl hit by car, killed while riding her bicycle in Harrison Township
  • Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck
  • VIDEO: Good Samaritan who was shot 8 times after trying to help suspect has long road to recovery
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read