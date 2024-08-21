Trial for men accused of causing deadly Dravosburg school van crash postponed

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. — The jury trial for the men accused of causing a deadly school van crash in Dravosburg last year has been postponed.

The trial was supposed to take place Wednesday but was postponed.

William Soliday and Andrew Voight are charged for the fiery crash that killed Sierra Catholic student Samantha Kalkbrenner.

Police said Soliday was behind the wheel and doing more than 100 miles per hour on Richland Avenue when he slammed into the van.

According to police, he was racing Voight at the time of the crash.

Five other students were taken to the hospital.

The rescheduled date for the trial has not been announced at this time.

