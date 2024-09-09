Local

Troopers schedule 2 car seat safety check events in Indiana County

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Stock photo of an infant car seat Stock photo of an infant car seat (MikhailZykov:insta-@Zykov/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police Troopers in Indiana County will conduct free car seat safety checks later in September.

The events are scheduled in conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week. Parents and caregivers will be able to have their car seats checked for suitability and Troopers will offer advice on car seat installation and harnessing children in the seats.

One event is set for Sept 16. from 2-5:30 p.m. and the other on Sept. 17 from 2-5:30 p.m. Both events take place at Indiana Fire Association West on 1555 Indian Springs Road.

No appointments are needed.

Parents and caregivers can also schedule a car seat safety check with the PSP troop nearest them. Click here for more.

