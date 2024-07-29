Trump agrees to interview with FBI for investigation into his attempted assassination

PITTSBURGH — Former President Donald Trump has agreed to be interviewed by the FBI in the investigation into the attempted assassination in Butler earlier in July.

Kevin Rojek, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office confirmed the expected interview in a call with members of the media on Monday. Rojek said the FBI wants to get his perspective, like any of the other witnesses or victims at the rally. So far, the agency has conducted 450 interviews in this investigation, and there are more to come.

The FBI confirmed on Friday that Trump was stuck in the ear by a bullet. Two other men were injured in the shooting. A former firefighter, Corey Comperatore, was killed.

On the Monday call, Rojeck also revealed new details into the investigation of gunman Thomas Crooks. He said Crooks’ internet search history reveals interest in mass shootings, power plants, improvised explosive devices and the attempted assassination of Slovakia’s prime minister.

The FBI hasn’t determined a motive for the shooting, but they are still searching cell phones, memory cards, social media, search engines and more.

Crooks’ parents have been “extremely cooperative” with investigators and had no knowledge of his plans.

The FBI said Crooks’ extensive planning ahead of the shooting was done online.

