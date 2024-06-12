Local

T’s red line to close starting Sunday as part of Pittsburgh Regional Transit construction project

By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
By Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — If you’re headed into downtown Pittsburgh from the South Hills, and depend on the T’s red line to get you there, your commute will be changing.

Starting Sunday, the red line from Overbrook to South Hills Junction will be closed entirely as part of a $150 million construction project.

Wednesday, T riders told Channel 11 they’re scrambling to find a new way to work.

“I just hope I have enough money in my bank account for Ubers,” Jane Lahniche said.

Construction crews were already at the Overbrook junction days before it’s scheduled to close for most of the summer.

The red line construction is the second part of Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s light rail rehabilitation project.

The start of the closure comes on a busy weekend — as Juneteenth activities are kicking off downtown.

The project is scheduled to last until 2028.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Thieves caught on camera breaking into Carrick home, driving off in owner’s car
  • Man shot, killed by police in Whitehall after allegedly firing at officers serving warrant
  • 2 buildings damaged, firefighter taken to hospital in fire with reported explosion in Etna
  • VIDEO: Local high school grads still in limbo over FAFSA fiasco
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read