TSA officers prevent unloaded gun from getting on plane at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH — TSA officers stopped another gun from getting on a plane at Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday.

The unloaded gun was stopped at the main security checkpoint when it was spotted in a carry-on bag that was going through the X-ray machine.

Once the gun was found, the checkpoint lane shut down until police could remove the bag take the gun, and cite the gun owner on a weapons charge.

It’s the 28th gun stopped at the airport in 2024.

“While I am proud of our officers for their continued vigilance, I am disappointed that gun owners continue to bring their firearms to our checkpoints. TSA has been in existence nearly 23 years and yet individuals continue to try to travel with their guns. Responsible gun owners always know where their firearms are, and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s federal security director for the airport.

Passengers can travel with guns only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances.

