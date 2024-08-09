Local

TSA at Pittsburgh International Airport honors K-9 Baro with retirement party

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

K-9 Baro

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A TSA K-9 was honored with a retirement party at Pittsburgh International Airport on Thursday.

Baro, a 9-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer, is retiring after years of service at the airport as an explosion detection K-9.

Party planners hid a training aid for Baro to search for and find. Once he found it, the celebration began.

Baro has been working with his handler, Lawrence Sharp, since 2017.

