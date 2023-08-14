Local

The Turtle will close Sunday for rest of season, Kennywood announces

By WPXI.com News Staff

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Turtle will close for the rest of the season starting Sunday, Kennywood Park announced.

According to the park, the ride is undergoing a preservation project.

The Turtle opened in 1927, 96 years ago, and the center foundation of the ride needs to be replaced.

“It’s time,” said Project Manager Gary Miller. “We need to disassemble the ride itself, jackhammer up the existing foundation and dig down to the bedrock.”

Crews will completely reconstruct the ride, and the Turtle will be the same operationally after the project is complete.

An estimated reopening date has not been announced.

