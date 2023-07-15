Ty Smith accepts one-year contract with Penguins

Local

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Defenseman Ty Smith, a restricted free agent, has signed a one-year contract to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $775,000.

Smith, 23, had one goal and three assists in nine games with the Penguins in 2022-23. He also put up seven goals and 17 assists in 39 games with their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

