Ty Smith accepts one-year contract with Penguins

PITTSBURGH — Defenseman Ty Smith, a restricted free agent, has signed a one-year contract to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $775,000.

Smith, 23, had one goal and three assists in nine games with the Penguins in 2022-23. He also put up seven goals and 17 assists in 39 games with their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre.

