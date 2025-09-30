Undocumented man wanted locally for raping a child arrested in Missouri, U.S. Marshals say

An undocumented man accused of raping a child in Allegheny County was arrested in Missouri.

The US Marshals tell Channel 11 that Alexi Paz-Lopez, 39, who is originally from Honduras, was arrested in Kansas City.

They say he’s been wanted for a couple of years.

Online court records show the Moon Township Police Department filed multiple charges against Paz-Lopez in 2024. Those charges include rape, statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of children and multiple counts of indecent assault.

A criminal complaint obtained by Channel 11 accuses Paz-Lopez of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl over two years, when she was between 10 and 12 years old.

