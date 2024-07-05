‘Unimaginable loss’: New Brighton deli to temporarily close after death of co-owner

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — A deli and catering service in New Brighton will be temporarily closed after the death of its co-owner.

Joseph M. Roach, 41, died suddenly on July 3, his obituary said. He was a longtime contractor and owner of DunRight TuLast LLC and he and his wife Andrea owned and operated PJ’s Deli & Catering in New Brighton.

The deli announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed through next week.

“Our family has suffered an unimaginable loss,” the post said. “Please keep Andrea, Joey, Riley and family in your prayers.”

The deli plans to post on its Facebook page when it will reopen for daily orders.

