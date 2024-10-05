Union members for Washington County Housing Authority reach agreement to end strike

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Teamsters Union members for the Washington County Housing Authority will go back to work on Monday after reaching an agreement to end a strike.

Teamsters 585 went on strike on Tuesday after the contract for 32 clerical and maintenance workers expired.

But, the strike is now ending, according to a joint statement from Teamsters and Stank Shook with the Housing Authority.

“[Over] the past several days, the Authority administration, Board of Directors, Union representatives and Leadership, and the County Commissioners were able to come together to reach a resolution that ensures the Authority and the County can continue to provide the safe, reliable, and affordable housing to its residents across the County,” the statement reads in part.

According to the statement, the agreement provides “well-deserved wage increases” for maintenance and clerical staff.

