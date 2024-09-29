Unique event that supports breast cancer survivors draws record turnout

A Pittsburgh organization held a unique event Saturday to support breast cancer survivors.

The Pittsburgh Dragon Boat Festival brings community members together for a day of friendly competition in North Park that highlights the sport of dragon boat racing and supports survivors.

Pittsburgh Hearts of Steel organizes the event, and organizers tell us this was their biggest turnout yet.

“I have chills right now just thinking about how many people are here, and the support that we’re getting for our breast cancer community here in Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. It’s just so heartwarming to have this much support in our community,” Darlene Goldfinch told Channel 11.

Hearts of Steel also supports people battling breast cancer by assisting with transportation, groceries and other daily needs.

