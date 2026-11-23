PITTSBURGH — The Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh held its 20th Annual Thanksgiving Distribution on Saturday at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The annual gathering was expected to serve 1,000 people ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, providing families from across the region with warm meals and supportive resources.

Beyond providing holiday food, the distribution incorporated a comprehensive health and human services fair. The fair allowed attendees to access vital community resources in a unified setting, including free vision screenings, flu vaccines, health insurance registration assistance and local employment information.

Jennifer Thompkins, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, emphasized the collaborative nature of the annual event.

“This is truly a community-wide event,” Thompkins said. “Our vendors will be on hand as well to offer essential services like vision screenings, flu vaccines, assistance with health insurance, even employment information.”

The event also offered family-friendly activities and appearances by popular Pittsburgh mascots. Attendees who pre-registered received event passports, allowing them to navigate dozens of participating community vendor tables and take advantage of the on-site services.

Several hundred volunteers signed up to help staff the distribution and coordinate the relief effort. Health system UPMC served as the signature sponsor for the event, while regional grocer Giant Eagle provided grocery gift cards directly to attendees. Several other community partners also assisted on site with distributing food and serving participating families.

Dr. James E. Taylor, senior vice president and chief culture, community and talent management officer at UPMC, highlighted the health system’s commitment to the partnership.

“UPMC is proud to stand alongside the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh to help strengthen families across our community,” Taylor said. “This event reflects the true spirit of Thanksgiving by not only providing access to a holiday meal but also connecting people with resources that support their health and well-being long after the holiday.”

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