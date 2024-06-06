U.S. Senate approves resolution calling for Russia to immediately release Oakmont teacher Marc Fogel

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved a bi-partisan resolution that calls for the immediate release of Marc Fogel from Russia.

The Oakmont teacher is currently serving a 14-year sentence in a Russian hard labor penal colony. He was arrested in a Russian airport in 2021 for carrying medical marijuana with him.

“Marc Fogel has devoted his life to educating students around the world, from Pittsburgh to Oman to Venezuela to Moscow,” said Sen. Bob Casey. “After nearly three years of captivity, Marc’s health is rapidly declining and his life is in danger. I urge President Biden and his administration to do everything possible to bring Marc home.”

Casey said the resolution urges the Biden Administration to prioritize securing Fogel’s release, along with all other United States citizens and permanent residents who are wrongfully detained in Russia.

“The passage of this resolution sends a very clear message: it’s time to bring Marc Fogel home,” said Sen. John Fetterman. “Anyone who knows Marc—his family, friends, and students—will tell you about his infectious positivity and the countless lives he has changed in his 35 years of teaching. Marc and his family deserve to see each other again. We’ve seen the incredible work of the Biden Administration in bringing Brittney Griner and Trevor Reed home. Now let’s bring Marc home.”

In August 2022, Casey sent a letter to Secretary Anthony Blinken urging the State Department to designate Fogel as “wrongfully detained,” so his case can get the appropriate level of support from U.S. officials. Senator Casey followed up in October of that year urging immediate action by the State Department.

