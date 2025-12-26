U.S. Steel board approves $350M blast furnace investment at Indiana plant

United States Steel Corp.’s board of directors confirmed its planned $350 million investment at an Indiana plant, part of what its parent company committed to as part of Nippon Steel’s $14.1 billion acquisition.

The board, in its final meeting of 2025, approved the $350 million relining of blast furnace No. 14 at Gary Works, which will boost the capabilities at its largest plant in the United States and one of four there. Gary Works has a hot strip mill that creates coils out of steel slabs and a series of blast furnaces that converts iron to steel.

U.S. Steel will be seeking permits for the work that also will upgrade and boost capacity of the hot strip mill and steel shop and cost another $200 million.

“Each milestone represents tangible progress on our mission to invest billions in the future of American steelmaking. These Gary Works projects will fuel American manufacturing and expand opportunities for Hoosiers,” said U.S. Steel President/CEO David B. Burritt in a prepared statement.

