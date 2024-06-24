U.S. Steel eaglet takes his first flight on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — An eagle born at a nest near U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant has taken flight!

The eaglet, who was named Lucky in an online voting contest, took his first flight on Sunday morning.

Officials say Lucky isn’t quite ready to leave the nest yet — he’ll remain with his parents Irvin and Claire while he continues learning to fly and land. His parents will also teach him how to hunt before he leaves the nest for good.

Lucky is the seventh eaglet born at this nest.

To keep up with Lucky on the U.S. Steel eagle cam, click here.

