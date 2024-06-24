Local

U.S. Steel eaglet takes his first flight on Sunday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Lucky the eaglet

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — An eagle born at a nest near U.S. Steel’s Irvin Plant has taken flight!

The eaglet, who was named Lucky in an online voting contest, took his first flight on Sunday morning.

Officials say Lucky isn’t quite ready to leave the nest yet — he’ll remain with his parents Irvin and Claire while he continues learning to fly and land. His parents will also teach him how to hunt before he leaves the nest for good.

Lucky is the seventh eaglet born at this nest.

To keep up with Lucky on the U.S. Steel eagle cam, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • 5 people injured in stabbing at Schenley Park
  • 3-year-old left unattended in Jefferson Hills motel room hit by car; mother arrested, police say
  • 80-year-old woman, 81-year-old man found dead after apparent murder-suicide in Marshall Township
  • VIDEO: Bystander hurt when ‘multiple people’ open fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read