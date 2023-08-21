U.S. Steel saga puts fate of Mon Valley Works back into spotlight

PITTSBURGH — The boardroom drama over the control of United States Steel Corp. could speed a decision on the fate of its longstanding Mon Valley Works, whose long-term future has often been debated.

U.S. Steel (NYSE: X) employs about 3,500 people in the Pittsburgh region, not only at its downtown headquarters and a research and development unit but most significantly in numbers and economic impact at the Mon Valley Works that have been the heart of the company for generations: the Clairton Coke Works, the Irvin Plant in West Mifflin and the Edgar Thomson Plant in Braddock.

Shutdowns and losses of jobs at the Mon Valley Works under a new ownership group would be another blow for the steelmaking region, parts of which are still recovering from the plant closings of the 1980s and 1990s. It would also have a sizable impact on United Steelworkers, which represents many of those workers.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group