US Steel strengthens safety protocols in response to deadly explosion at Clairton Coke Works

CLAIRTON, Pa. — U.S. Steel is making changes to improve safety following the deadly explosion at Clairton Coke Works in August.

Days after the Aug. 11 incident, U.S. Steel released preliminary findings from a third-party firm.

The investigation revealed that excessive pressure built up in a gas valve that was being flushed, causing it to fail, U.S. Steel said. That led to coke oven gas filling up the area and, ultimately, an explosion.

On Thursday, U.S. Steel said the forensic engineering and consulting firm EDT’s findings are consistent with its own.

The investigation is ongoing, though U.S. Steel said it’s already strengthened some safety protocols in response.

Measures include prohibiting the use of high-pressure water for valve cleaning during review of best practices, restructuring its program for proposed procedure changes and risk evaluation and adjusting the language of corporate governance documents, as appropriate.

U.S. Steel said it will train employees on any program or procedure changes that are implemented.

“Throughout this process, our top priority continues to be the safety and well-being of our employees, their families and our communities,” the company said. “Safety First will always be our core value.”

The explosion injured at least 10 workers and killed 52-year-old Steven Menefee and 39-year-old Timothy Quinn.

