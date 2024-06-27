USW’s David McCall: Biden or arbitration will block U.S. Steel deal

PITTSBURGH — United Steelworkers International President David McCall on Wednesday said he was confident that the Nippon Steel-United States Steel Corp. deal won’t go through.

McCall, who has led opposition to the $14.9 billion deal for the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, noted the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States is due to send a report to President Joe Biden on the national security implications of the acquisition. Biden, who has already said he wants to see U.S. Steel remain American owned, can reject the deal based on CFIUS recommendations.

Also looming in August is arbitration between U.S. Steel and USW, which represents about 10,000 U.S. Steel employees, including many in the Pittsburgh region. USW said the Nippon Steel agreement violates its collective bargaining contract.

