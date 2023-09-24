Utility worker injured after getting shocked while suspended in bucket truck in Washington County

SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A utility worker was flown to a hospital after he was shocked while suspended in a bucket truck.

South Strabane Township firefighters say they were called to the 2000 block of East Beau Street at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday.

The worker was unconscious inside the bucket.

Emergency crews waited for West Penn Power for 30 minutes and said the victim was shocked at least once more.

Once power was cut the victim was removed from the bucket and taken to West Penn Hospital.

Firefighters say the patient was conscious when they were with medics.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

