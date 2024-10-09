Verona police looking for woman accused of stealing $1,500 in high-end cigars

VERONA, Pa. — Police in Verona are asking for the public’s help to find a woman accused of steal $1,500 in high-end cigars.

Police said Caitlin Connelly, 40, stole the cigars from Verona News and Cigars on Allegheny River Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26.

There is a warrant out for Connelly’s arrest.

According to police, Connelly’s last known address is in the Buffalo area but she frequents Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Verona Police Department.

