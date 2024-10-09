Local

Verona police looking for woman accused of stealing $1,500 in high-end cigars

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Caitlin Connelly - WPXI Caitlin Connelly - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

VERONA, Pa. — Police in Verona are asking for the public’s help to find a woman accused of steal $1,500 in high-end cigars.

Police said Caitlin Connelly, 40, stole the cigars from Verona News and Cigars on Allegheny River Boulevard at 4 p.m. on Sept. 26.

There is a warrant out for Connelly’s arrest.

According to police, Connelly’s last known address is in the Buffalo area but she frequents Pittsburgh.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Verona Police Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Elon Musk called Gov. Shapiro during Sunday’s Steelers game, wants to invest in Pittsburgh area
  • Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $5M sold in Washington County
  • Hurricane Milton: Airports close, some gas pumps run dry (live updates)
  • VIDEO: Changes to Market Square no longer include plans to ban vehicle traffic
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read