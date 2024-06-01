Video played in court shows moments leading up to when police cruiser hit woman in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — New video shows the moment before a former Bridgeville police officer allegedly hit a woman with his cruiser while she was in a crosswalk.

The crash happened in a crosswalk in Bridgeville.

Former Bridgeville officer Daine Lower was allegedly behind the wheel of a police car as he was on patrol.

Video played in court shows a driver making a left-hand turn at the intersection of Commercial Street and Bower Hill Road.

The video also shows a woman walking in the crosswalk and moments later, the car crashes into her.

Lower is facing felony charges, that a judge just moved to trial.

Yesterday, the victim was in court for his preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors showed video of the officer’s body cam video where he can be seen allegedly scrolling on his cell phone minutes before the crash.

Lower stood by his attorney, Phil DiLucente in court, DeLucente argued there is no evidence proving that the officer’s eyes were looking at the phone and not the road at the time of the crash.

“There are facts and the facts prove that my client had both hands on the wheel, it proved he was not speeding, it proved no indication that he was holding his cell phone or watching his cell phone, it proved that he braked all the way up until a 10th of a second before impact,” said DiLucente.

DiLucente tried to get felony charges withdrawn but the judge did not agree.

