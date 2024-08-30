Local

Vitalant holding 50 blood drives in Allegheny County, giving away $5,000 in Sept.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Vitalant is holding a series of blood drives across the area for “National Preparedness Month.”

Sept. is National Preparedness Month and the organization is encouraging people to donate blood to help out.

Vitalant will host 50 blood drives in Allegheny County over the month.

Anyone who donates will be entered into the “Pumpkin Spice Giveaway.” People can win up to $5,000, gift cards of their choice, lattes, candles, beer and other prizes in the giveaway.

Donors who attend blood drives between Sept. 15 and Oct. 5 can receive a Halloween-themed t-shirt while they are available.

Click here to learn more about when local blood drives are happening or to make an appointment to donate blood.

