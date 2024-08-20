Von Maur previews $30M investment in first department store in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — In a time when opening dates are often tricky to predict given construction challenges, supply disruptions, and other matters of business life, Jim von Maur does not flinch on the hard date his family-owned department store company has publicized for the opening of its mall-anchoring new store coming to South Hills Village.

The new Von Maur location will open on November 9 in an 118,000-square-foot former Sears store in a time frame very much in line with when the newcomer to South Hills Village, as well as Western Pennsylvania, was first announced by Simon Property Group in late August 2022.

“We are from a German background,” said von Maur, the sixth-generation family ownership of the Iowa department store chain. “We’re always on a deadline, And we’re always on time.”

