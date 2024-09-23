VP Kamala Harris coming to Pittsburgh this week for campaign event

PITTSBURGH — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Pittsburgh this week to attend an event for her presidential campaign.

Harris will be in the area Wednesday afternoon. An exact time or location has not been set yet.

This will be Harris’ fourth visit to the Pittsburgh area since she launched her campaign for president.

Channel 11 will keep you updated on where and what time her visit will be.

