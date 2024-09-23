Local

VP Kamala Harris coming to Pittsburgh this week for campaign event

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Election 2024 Harris Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaking at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Pittsburgh this week to attend an event for her presidential campaign.

Harris will be in the area Wednesday afternoon. An exact time or location has not been set yet.

This will be Harris’ fourth visit to the Pittsburgh area since she launched her campaign for president.

Channel 11 will keep you updated on where and what time her visit will be.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash in Dormont is undocumented immigrant, police say
  • ‘Thank you for finding me’: Man abducted as child found 70 years later
  • New sober game room opens next weekend in Sharpsburg
  • VIDEO: Co-owners of pub damaged during fire in Brownsville react to community support
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read