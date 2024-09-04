Local

VP nominee Tim Walz stops at Milkshake Factory in Moon Township ahead of political event

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz arrived in the Pittsburgh area on Wednesday.

Walz started his visit by stopping at the Milkshake Factory in Moon Township.

Walz is set to speak at a political event in the area on Wednesday night.

>> Gov. Tim Walz to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday as part of first solo visit to Pennsylvania

Wednesday afternoon, Channel 11 confirmed that Vice President Kamala Harris plans to stay in Pittsburgh as she prepares to debate former President Donald Trump next week.

