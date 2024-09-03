Gov. Tim Walz to visit Pittsburgh Wednesday as part of first solo visit to Pennsylvnaia

PITTSBURGH — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is stopping in Pittsburgh during a series of campaign events in Pennsylvania this week.

Walz is coming to Pittsburgh on Wednesday afternoon to “join a political engagement” in the city.

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned with President Joe Biden in Pittsburgh on Labor Day, where in front of IBEW union members she opposed the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel.

Harris will be back in Pittsburgh on Thursday, but no details for her 10th visit to the city have been released yet.

Former President Donald Trump says he plans to return to Butler in October, but no details for that event have been released.

