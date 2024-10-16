VP nominee Tim Walz visits western Pennsylvania, ends day with rally at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Walz wrapped up a campaign tour in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

Walz visited multiple locations in western Pennsylvania, from Volant in Lawrence County to Butler before ending his day with a rally at Acrisure Stadium.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, compared his home state to Pennsylvania. He touched on the importance of the middle class and said Kamala Harris has a plan to help.

“We all do better when we all do better,” Walz said. “It’s not that hard. That’s why under Kamala’s leadership, America is investing again in working people.”

Tuesday marked Walz’s sixth visit to Pennsylvania.

