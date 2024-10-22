Local

Walmart offering ‘inflation-free’ Thanksgiving meal, serves 8 for less than $7 per person

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
Traditional festive dinner with delicious roasted turkey served on table

Walmart offering ‘inflation-free’ Thanksgiving meal, serves 8 for less than $7 per person File photo (New Africa - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Walmart is offering an “inflation-free” Thanksgiving meal.

According to a news release from Walmart, the meal serves eight people for less than $7 per person.

It includes a turkey and the ingredients to make popular sides and desserts, like green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

The total cost of the meal is just over $50. It’s available to order through Christmas Day.

Click here to order a meal.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Recall alert: Hundreds of frozen waffle products recalled due to potential Listeria contamination
  • Exclusive: Former President Trump talks 1-on-1 with Channel 11 at Steelers game
  • Indiana Borough police investigating report of stranger approaching elementary school student
  • VIDEO: Neighbors rescue puppies tied shut in plastic bags and dumped in trash, owner facing charges
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read