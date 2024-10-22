Walmart offering ‘inflation-free’ Thanksgiving meal, serves 8 for less than $7 per person

PITTSBURGH — Walmart is offering an “inflation-free” Thanksgiving meal.

According to a news release from Walmart, the meal serves eight people for less than $7 per person.

It includes a turkey and the ingredients to make popular sides and desserts, like green bean casserole and pumpkin pie.

The total cost of the meal is just over $50. It’s available to order through Christmas Day.

Click here to order a meal.

