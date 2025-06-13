Warm and muggy morning, scattered showers expected in afternoon

PITTSBURGH — It’s warm and muggy this morning with temperatures struggling to drop below 70 in Pittsburgh. Clouds are rather widespread, and that will continue for much of the day. That may limit how much the air can destabilize, which can lower the overall storm threat, but at least widely scattered showers are expected this afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible.

Rain will become more numerous overnight and into early Saturday morning, with pockets of heavy rain possible. Coverage of rain will drop by the afternoon, but if enough clearing can take place, a couple of additional storms could develop by late in the day. Severe weather or widespread flooding is not expected, but localized issues are possible wherever repeated rounds of heavy rain occur.

More scattered showers are expected Sunday, and after what looks like a brief break Monday, it looks like additional rain and storms are coming our way Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The humid conditions aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

