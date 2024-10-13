Warm Sunday comes with chances for scattered showers; chilly air moves in Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’s a very mild start to Sunday, with temperatures in the 60s! Some showers will cross the area in the morning — mainly north of Pittsburgh. It will be a very warm day with highs pushing into the mid-70s and possibly the upper 70s closer to the Mason-Dixon line.

The cold front moves through in the evening, bringing scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm. The highest chance for that will be south and east of the city and over the higher elevations. Temperatures will drop from the 60s this evening to the 40s overnight.

Monday through Wednesday will offer the chilliest weather we’ve seen, so far, this season, with daily clouds, showers, and highs that struggle to get out of the 40s. It’s possible that a few wet flakes mix in over the higher elevations and areas along I-80, particularly at night when temperatures are in the 30s.

