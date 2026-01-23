Washington County rolls out new emergency notification system as region braces for winter storm

As Western Pennsylvania braces for an incoming winter storm, county leaders say preparation — and staying informed — will be critical in the days ahead.

Washington County leaders are rolling out a new emergency notification system designed to keep residents informed before, during, and after severe weather.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety is urging residents to scan a QR code and create an account to receive alerts not only for this storm, but for future emergencies as well. Click here to sign up.

At the Washington County 911 Center, officials confirmed extra staff will be on hand throughout the storm, many of them volunteering to ensure emergency services remain available even if conditions worsen.

Residents across the region are already preparing.

“Just gotta be prepared for whatever is going to come,” Casey Bamberger said. “Hoping we don’t get as much as predicted, but we’re stocked up on food.”

For others, the forecast brings back memories of winters past.

“The year I was born, we had three feet of snow,” Jerry Johnson said, recalling a major storm from 1950. Johnson says his family often talked about the conditions on the day he was born. “My dad had to take my mom to the hospital in three feet of snow.”

Local emergency leaders say they’re ready for whatever this storm delivers.

“We actually have a plan in place to get our own staff here,” said Gerry Coleman, head of emergency services. “If for some reason they can’t make it in because of snow, we’ll get them with four-wheel-drive vehicles.”

Officials warn that, while snow totals are getting most of the attention, dangerously cold temperatures may pose the biggest risk.

“Everyone is talking about the snow, but the most dangerous part of this is the very, very cold temperatures,” County Commissioner Nick Sherman said. “We’re expecting temperatures to dip to zero, and warming stations will be listed by municipality.”

County leaders are reminding residents to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary — advice many say they plan to follow.

“I’m staying home, not leaving the house if I don’t have to,” Bamberger said.

Meanwhile, the America 250 tour with the governor and other state leaders — originally scheduled to stop in Fayette, Greene and Washington counties — has been canceled due to the weather.

