Washington & Jefferson College partners with local hotel for student housing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — Washington & Jefferson College, located in Washington County, said on Monday that it’s preparing to welcome its largest incoming class of students this upcoming fall semester.

And part of those preparations include growing its student housing offerings, the private four-year college announced.

In order to do so, W&J is partnering with the historic George Washington Hotel, located just minutes from campus. Through the partnership, 44 rooms spread across two floors of the hotel will now be utilized for select W&J students in their junior and senior years.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group