WATCH: Major water line break beneath Fort Duquesne Bridge

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
PITTSBURGH — Water is shooting out under the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

A water line broke, causing water to shoot out from under the bridge on the North Shore side, near the River Walk.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene can see tremendous amounts of water falling from the bridge.

We’re working to learn what caused the break and if it’s having any impact on water service.

The bridge is still open to traffic.

