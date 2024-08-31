Water main break damages 12 Bethel Park homes

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — A watermain break in Bethel Park damaged a dozen homes on Saturday.

A Pennsylvania American Water Company spokesperson says crews are repairing a nearly 70-year-old eight-inch water main that broke around 10:30 a.m. on Irishtown Road. PAWC’s disaster restoration representatives are working with 12 homeowners to remediate damage related to the break.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene Saturday saw water flowing from a hole in the road, flooding the street and sending water into yards and onto porches.

While the repairs are ongoing, Irishtown Road is closed between Clifton and Dublin Roads, and 65 people are without water. The company hopes the repairs will be done by Saturday evening.

Anyone in the repair area may experience discolored or cloudy water, low water pressure or no water. Once service is restored, customers may have discolored water. To fix this, run cold water for about three to five minutes until the water runs clear.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group