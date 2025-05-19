Local

Water truck rolls over, partially shuts down Tarentum Bridge

By WPXI.com News Staff
TARENTUM, Pa. — A water truck rollover is causing restrictions on the Tarentum Bridge.

The crash happened in the lanes that take drivers from Tarentum to New Kensington around 4 p.m. The lanes of traffic from New Kensington into Tarentum remain open.

Tarentum police say the bridge will be shut down until around 6 p.m. and urge drivers to take another route.

Channel 11 is working to learn if anyone was hurt in the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

