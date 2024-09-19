Local

‘We can’t thank you enough’: New Castle family restaurant to close

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A family restaurant in New Castle will be closing its doors.

DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant announced on Facebook that it will close after four years in business.

The restaurant’s final day in business will be Sunday, Sept. 22. It will close at 3 p.m.

“Firstly we want to thank the City of New Castle for a wonderful 4 years of loyal customers and even to those who have only come to dine with us a couple times, we can’t thank you enough!!” the post said.

The restaurant invites patrons to visit its other location in Hubbard, Ohio.

