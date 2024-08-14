‘We don’t want to leave’: Community garden in Manchester area in danger of losing its space

PITTSBURGH — Manchester Food for the Soul Community Garden has been a staple in the Manchester area, but next year they could be closed for good.

“This is our space and we don’t want to leave, we’re not leaving,” said Ebony Evans, the Founder of Food for the Soul Community Garden.

Evans grew up in the area and returned during the pandemic when community leaders approached her about starting a garden through the city’s adopt-a-lot program.

“Do you know how much produce cost? You hear people all the time talk about how healthy they want to eat, but when they go into the store everything is priced too high. But this is a free source of fresh produce, and it has been everything,” explained Evans.

In 2020, she agreed to transform a vacant lot into a thriving garden filled with fresh produce, and lots of local love.

Forty-year resident and volunteer, Emily Wiggins, said the Manchester community doesn’t have a grocery store and this year the garden gave away 5,000 pounds of fresh produce.

“We did a prayer walk for my church and came through here and prayed over it so that we do maintain this space, it’s for the community,” Wiggins, aid.

Recently, Evans learned the garden wasn’t a part of future community plans.

“We found out that we are just not wanted by the community corporation, apparently before us being here there was a neighborhood plan,” Evans explained.

Evans told Channel 11 News earlier this year when she tried to permanently protect the garden through the city’s land trust program she learned the Manchester Citizen Corporation (MCC) had plans to build where the garden now stands.

“Why this space? Is my question,” said Evans.

The group told us that this lot was filled with weeds and vacant before the community came together to build the garden.

“We’ve been here there is a lot of property look right next to us across the street all over there,” Evans said.

We reached out to the MCC, the city and URA who own the land. The URA said they were aware of the issue but didn’t want to comment.

We didn’t hear back from the MCC or the city by our deadline

“How can we work together where can we compromise,” she said.

The garden’s lease is up in July, so if a negotiation isn’t made, this will be their final season.

