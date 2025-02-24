‘We’re so blessed’: Elrama Tavern welcomes customers nearly 3 years after fire

ELRAMA, Pa. — A popular tavern in Washington County is getting back to business nearly three years after it burned to the ground.

Channel 11 was there as Elrama Tavern welcomed customers once again.

Elrama Tavern’s owner Susie Grimm tells us they’re overwhelmed, but grateful for, the outpouring of support they’ve received.

Matt Innocenti and his family were first in line to have lunch at the new Elrama Tavern.

“Everyone knows your name. Sorta like Cheers,” he said. “It’s something that we were looking forward to to come back and start over to get it back up and running.”

Elrama Tavern has been serving customers in Washington County for over 70 years. It’s changed ownership over the years, but always kept a loyal customer base.

Then in March 2022, a fire burnt it to the ground. Elrama’s fire chief had previously said they believed an ember from a burning trash pile nearby started it.

“There was no doubt about that. I wanted to bring this back for everybody and for my family,” Susie Grimm said.

She says it was a family affair with a tremendous amount of help from the community.

“They were like ‘keep going. Keep going. You got this.’ Everyone is so supportive And it’s wonderful,” she said. “Thank you to the community for waiting for us. For not forgetting about us.”

